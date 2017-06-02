Met Opera Summer Encores return to Potsdam in July
North Country audiences can enjoy encore broadcasts of Metropolitan Opera productions again this summer, bringing classic works to the silver screen. The ninth summer season of The Met: Live in HD will feature rebroadcasts of four of the Met's most popular operas, in startling high definition.
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|GettingHitched
|45
|Need affair
|Tue
|Heyyyy
|7
|Where the hell is Taco Bell?
|Mon
|tacoeater
|2
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Jun 4
|local yokel
|6
|Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su...
|Jun 2
|local yokel
|59
|$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ...
|Jun 1
|judge2u
|3
|Megan from Walmart (Oct '16)
|May 31
|Megan
|9
