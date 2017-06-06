Library to seek increase in tax levy; voter authorization for $12,700 to upgrade building interior
Potsdam Public Library officials are seeking a $12,700 increase in the tax levy to pay for interior upgrades for the building. Library Director Ann T. Chase said the library's current appropriation is $527,000, which was approved by voters in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need affair
|2 hr
|Heyyyy
|7
|Where the hell is Taco Bell?
|21 hr
|tacoeater
|2
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Sun
|local yokel
|6
|Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su...
|Jun 2
|local yokel
|59
|$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ...
|Jun 1
|judge2u
|3
|Megan from Walmart (Oct '16)
|May 31
|Megan
|9
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam
|May 31
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC