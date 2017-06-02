Latest TAUNY exhibit opens on June 10 at TAUNY Center

Traditional Arts in Upstate New York invites the community to the opening reception for the latest exhibit, “You'll See Our Tracks: Raquette River Dam Stories” on June 10 from 1 - 3 p.m. at The TAUNY Center in downtown Canton. The exhibit will be on display at The TAUNY Center through October 2017.

