Latest TAUNY exhibit opens on June 10 at TAUNY Center

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Traditional Arts in Upstate New York invites the community to the opening reception for the latest exhibit, “You'll See Our Tracks: Raquette River Dam Stories” on June 10 from 1 - 3 p.m. at The TAUNY Center in downtown Canton. The exhibit will be on display at The TAUNY Center through October 2017.

