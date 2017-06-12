JoAnn Halpern
MASSENA – A graveside memorial service will be held for Norfolk native, JoAnn Halpern, 46, at 1:00 PM on June 21st at Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2, Massena with Pastor Rachael Jordan, of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. There will be no calling hours.
