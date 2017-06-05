Jazz sextet shows the hip side of Nat King Cole at Spencertown Academy

The Albany, N.Y.-based Teresa Broadwell Sextet - with, clockwise, from top left, Teresa Broadwell, Leo Russo, Mike Novakowski, Pete Toigo, Michael Lamkin and Cliff Brucker - performs an up-temp tribute to Nat "King" Cole Saturday evening at Spencertown Academy. "When I sing [Cole songs,] I can hear his voice in my head, even though I've heard others sing them," she noted.

