Four indicted on drug possession charges
A St. Lawrence County grand jury on Wednesday charged an Ogdensburg man and two New Jersey men on multiple drug possession charges. Dennis R. Martin, 18, 223 Patterson St., Ogdensburg, Phillip E. Preyear, 20, 250 Union St., Jersey City, N.J., Corey M. Tisdale, 18, 120 Grant St., Jersey City, N.J., are each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
