Four indicted on drug possession charges

Four indicted on drug possession charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A St. Lawrence County grand jury on Wednesday charged an Ogdensburg man and two New Jersey men on multiple drug possession charges. Dennis R. Martin, 18, of 223 Patterson St., Ogdensburg, Phillip E. Preyear, 20, Jersey City, N.J., and Corey M. Tisdale, 18, Jersey City, N.J., are each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need single bi woman 2 hr curlous 2
posting 3 hr curlous 1
Bump and grind 11 hr 73xvsshp 4
Need affair Fri Luscious 8
Nuru message Jun 8 Potsdamguy3214 1
Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11) Jun 6 GettingHitched 45
Where the hell is Taco Bell? Jun 5 tacoeater 2
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC