Canton man charged with possession of firearm, stungun, drugs in Potsdam

1 hr ago

A Canton man was charged with drug and weapons possession Thursday night at 38 Main St., according to Potsdam police. Jordan T. Ferguson, 19, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, officers said.

