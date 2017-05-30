Canton man charged with possession of firearm, stungun, drugs in Potsdam
A Canton man was charged with drug and weapons possession Thursday night at 38 Main St., according to Potsdam police. Jordan T. Ferguson, 19, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, officers said.
