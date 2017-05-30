Brasher Falls student named Potsdam Rotary Club BOCES student of the month for May
The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center has announced that Melanie Richards is the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for May 2017. She is a student in the Cosmetology Program who attends Brasher Falls Central School.
