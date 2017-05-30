Autopsy performed on Potsdam woman fo...

Autopsy performed on Potsdam woman found dead Friday, police report

Leslie Hinman, 49, was found dead at Evergreen Acres by Potsdam police after they were called Friday at 5:15 p.m. to investigate reports of suspicious activity there. There were no immediate indications of any physical trauma, Potsdam Police Chief Mark Murray said, both in Cornoner June Wood's initial report and in his observations at the scene.

