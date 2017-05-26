Walk-In Centers announce holiday hours

St. Lawrence Health System's Afterhours, Colton, and Urgent Care walk-in centers will be closed on May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. All centers will resume their normal business hours on May 30. The Afterhours walk-in center at 80 E. Main Street, Canton, has regular hours of Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Colton walk-in center at 8 Gulf Road, has regular hours of Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Urgent Care center at 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam, is open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-in centers are available when patients are unable to wait to see their regular provider.

