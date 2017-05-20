Two sentenced in 2016 Potsdam burglary

Two sentenced in 2016 Potsdam burglary

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A duo involved in the burglary of a Potsdam residence were sentenced Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court, with one of them going to jail. Logan M. Johns, 20, 57 Post Road, Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relationships 26 min Cheaters 5
Hmmm 2 hr Earn heart 2
Rob green 6 hr Just someone 4
Millyard estates 11 hr the father ship 6
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) 20 hr lol 88
who is th night manager at mcdonals May 9 customer 15
Shawn wright May 8 oogyu 2
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC