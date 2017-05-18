Two area students present research and creative projects
Nearly 140 SUNY Oneonta students presented original research and creative projects at the college's 2017 Student Research and Creative Activity Day on April 12. Sarah Newtown of DePeyster; Newtown worked with Jeffrey Heilveil of the Department of Biology on a project titled "Distribution of Meiofauna in Oneonta Creek, Oneonta, NY." Eric Hanss of Potsdam; Hanss worked with Willard Harman of the Department of Biology on a project titled "Development Of A Lake Management Plan For Crooked, Song, And Tully Lakes."
