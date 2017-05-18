SUNY Potsdam to recognize area graduates at commencement

The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize more than 1,000 candidates for graduation during the College's 2017 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 20. Samantha Kelly of Canton, who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Education degree in Curriculum & Instruction Erica Smith of Canton, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Middle/Secondary Spanish Education Alyshia Binion of Canton, who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Education degree in Special Education Abigail Savage of Canton, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology Hannah Pike of Canton, who is set to graduate cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health Melinda Davis of Canton, who is set to graduate with distinction with a Master of Science in Teaching degree in Childhood Education Frederic ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.