SUNY Potsdam to recognize area gradua...

SUNY Potsdam to recognize area graduates at commencement

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize more than 1,000 candidates for graduation during the College's 2017 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 20. Samantha Kelly of Canton, who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Education degree in Curriculum & Instruction Erica Smith of Canton, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Middle/Secondary Spanish Education Alyshia Binion of Canton, who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Education degree in Special Education Abigail Savage of Canton, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology Hannah Pike of Canton, who is set to graduate cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health Melinda Davis of Canton, who is set to graduate with distinction with a Master of Science in Teaching degree in Childhood Education Frederic ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid... 3 hr lol 4
Becca at stewarts 4 hr Curious 6
Looking for a milf I can give a foot rub too 14 hr Guyinmassena3567 1
Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13) Wed Lmao 29
frankie york starting rumours Tue Just a Thought 3
Rob green May 13 Time to stop 5
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) May 11 lol 88
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC