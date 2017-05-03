SUNY-P-relay-for-life.png
SUNY Potsdam sorority Omega Delta Phi took top honors at the school's recent Relay for Life event. The women raised $7,380 and earned their second Gold Team status level in the 11th SUNY Potsdam Relay For Life April 28 at Maxcy Field House on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lawrence man pleads to attempted burglary...
|9 hr
|Truth
|3
|Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid...
|Tue
|ODEN
|2
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|Tue
|mike
|13
|North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr...
|Tue
|Family of Felons
|10
|impregnate
|May 1
|Fern
|3
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|Boob guy
|25
|Fun
|Apr 27
|Lucy Jordan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC