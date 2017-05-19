SUNY Canton, Potsdam to receive bonds for residence hall rehabilitation efforts

On Wednesday, the Dormitory Authority and the State University of New York issued approximately $150 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds through the SUNY Dormitory Facilities Program for residence hall capital projects across New York State. Altogether, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Plattsburgh will receive nearly $19 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds issued by the New York State Dormitory Authority.

