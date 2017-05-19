SUNY Canton, Potsdam to receive bonds...

SUNY Canton, Potsdam to receive bonds for residence hall rehabilitation efforts

On Wednesday, the Dormitory Authority and the State University of New York issued approximately $150 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds through the SUNY Dormitory Facilities Program for residence hall capital projects across New York State. Altogether, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Plattsburgh will receive nearly $19 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds issued by the New York State Dormitory Authority.

