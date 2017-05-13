SUNY Canton, Clarkson offer final wor...

SUNY Canton, Clarkson offer final words to graduating seniors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Pomp and circumstance gave way to cheers and applause Saturday as two of the area's colleges celebrated the graduation of their respective classes of 2017. SUNY Canton and Clarkson University both shuffled hundreds of students across the stage and into the next phase of education, the workforce, or the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rob green 11 hr Time to stop 5
Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13) 12 hr Iga 28
Relationships Fri Candace 7
frankie york starting rumours Fri Bleh 2
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) Thu lol 88
who is th night manager at mcdonals May 9 customer 15
Heather kirby May 7 DontCare 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC