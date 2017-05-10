Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Helping Hands of Potsdam is building a warehouse to house furniture, appliances, beds, and other items needed to furnish a household. The 25 by 40 feet structure will be named the Christian B. House Furniture Barn, in memory of Christian House.

