Story from NorthCountryNow.com

North Country Assemblywoman Addie A.E. Jenne presented a citation to the Norfolk Fire Department recognizing the volunteers for 100 years of service to the community. She made the presentation this past weekend at the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association annual dinner honoring Robert E. Kerr, a member of the Norfolk Fire Department, as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year.

