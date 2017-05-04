Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Those rates are to be in force from April 25, 2017 through April 30, 2018, when the next approvals are due. Taxi Zero, which began operating in 2014 but suspended operations in the village after a driver was charged by village police following a complaint about a charge exceeding the then-approved rate limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relationships 9 hr DontCare 1
Heather kirby 9 hr DontCare 2
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) 19 hr Tiffshotjugs 26
frankie york starting rumours Sat ybaral adnarim 1
Need affair Sat See ya soon 5
who is th night manager at mcdonals Sat wantinher 14
tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13) May 4 Citizen 13
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC