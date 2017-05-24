St. Johna s Conservatory Theater anno...

St. Johna s Conservatory Theater announces cast for a oeOrchard of Hide & Seek,a

Tuesday May 23

St. John's Conservatory Theater has cast its original musical “Orchard of Hide & Seek,” which opens in June at the Ogdensburg Free Academy auditorium, 1100 State St., for a two-week run. The 31 performers range in age 5 to 60 and come from areas such as Massena, Lisbon, Potsdam and Ogdensburg.

