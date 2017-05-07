Six injured in two-car crash Friday

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies at 11:41 a.m. Friday responded to a two-car crash at routes 56 and 310 that left several people with undisclosed injuries. Deputies said Kathleen Stein, Harrisville, was driving a motor vehicle when she failed to yield the right of way and her car was struck by a vehicle driven by Carl Baxter, Rensselaer Falls.

Potsdam, NY

