Remembrance ceremony at Potsdam synagogue observes Holocaust tragedy

Those attending a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony were urged to share the tragic story so that future generations never forget how an estimated 11 million people - including approximately 6 million Jews - were systematically killed by Nazis. About 50 people attended a two-hour ceremony Sunday afternoon at Congregation Beth El, a synagogue at 81 Market St. The observance, themed “hidden identities,” included personal stories, readings, songs, poems, candle lighting, placing of stones and refreshments.

