Qualifier held for Upstate NY Scholas...

Qualifier held for Upstate NY Scholastic Chess Championships

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A free qualifying chess tournament was held in Malone Saturday. The event served as a qualifier for the Upstate NY Scholastic Chess Championships, which takes place May 21. The qualifier brought in students from throughout the region, stretching from Potsdam to Keeseville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a milf I can give a foot rub too 57 min Guyinmassena3567 1
News Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid... 13 hr Juaticeforthedefense 3
Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13) 22 hr Lmao 29
frankie york starting rumours Tue Just a Thought 3
Rob green May 13 Time to stop 5
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) May 11 lol 88
who is th night manager at mcdonals May 9 customer 15
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC