Qualifier held for Upstate NY Scholastic Chess Championships
A free qualifying chess tournament was held in Malone Saturday. The event served as a qualifier for the Upstate NY Scholastic Chess Championships, which takes place May 21. The qualifier brought in students from throughout the region, stretching from Potsdam to Keeseville.
