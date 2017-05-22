Potsdam police cite seven motorists Monday as part of - Click It or Ticket Campaign'
Potsdam police said they charged seven motorists with driving infractions on Monday as part of the "Click It or Ticket Campaign." a Jedidiah D. McRoberts, 21, Ogdensburg, was cited with no seat belt on Market Street at 5:36 p.m. a Charles E. Peterson, 26, Ogdensburg, was cited for aggravated unlicensed operation and no seat belt on Pine Street at 6:18 p.m. a John W. Ashlaw, 17, Potsdam, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone on Main Street at 6:03 p.m. a Gary T. Lutz, 22, Gouverneur, was cited for passing through a red light on Sandstone Drive at 6:49 p.m. a Frederick A. Harper, 27, Heuvelton, was cited for speed in zone on Sandstone Drive at 8 p.m. after being observed driving 46 miles per hour in 30 mph zone.
