Potsdam mayor appoints new trustee, DPW superintendent

Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler appointed Abby Lee as a village of Potsdam trustee effective today. The appointment Wednesday is to fill the balance of the term vacated by Trustee Eleanor Hopke with her resignation effective Friday.

