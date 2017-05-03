Potsdam man charged with Friday stabb...

Potsdam man charged with Friday stabbing now charged with burglary

Wednesday May 3

Village police have rearrested a Potsdam man who was charged Friday with a stabbing under the bridge on Sandstone Drive. Police on Wednesday charged Russell P. Snyder III, 22, Bagdad Road, with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies.

Potsdam, NY

