Potsdam man charged with Friday stabbing now charged with burglary
Village police have rearrested a Potsdam man who was charged Friday with a stabbing under the bridge on Sandstone Drive. Police on Wednesday charged Russell P. Snyder III, 22, Bagdad Road, with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relationships
|12 min
|Duh
|2
|Heather kirby
|19 hr
|DontCare
|4
|Just wondering if there's a good place to meet ...
|21 hr
|Newbie to area
|1
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Tiffshotjugs
|26
|frankie york starting rumours
|Sat
|ybaral adnarim
|1
|Need affair
|Sat
|See ya soon
|5
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|Sat
|wantinher
|14
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC