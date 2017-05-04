Potsdam man charged with driving while intoxicated
A Potsdam man was charged at 1:13 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated on Pierrepont Avenue, according to Potsdam police. Andrew J., Marsjanik, 50, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and improper right turn.
