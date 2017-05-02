Potsdam man charged with assault following Friday stabbing
Village police on Friday charged Russell P. Snyder III, 22, of Potsdam with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana.
