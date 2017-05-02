Potsdam man charged with assault foll...

Potsdam man charged with assault following Friday stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Village police on Friday charged Russell P. Snyder III, 22, of Potsdam with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't be.... 2 hr just a friend 7
Why 4 hr This lady 1
impregnate 9 hr Fern 3
Victoria Patnode (Apr '16) 11 hr picklejuice 4
who is th night manager at mcdonals Sun wantinher 12
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Apr 29 Boob guy 25
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Apr 29 knowher 17
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC