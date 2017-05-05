Potsdam Library Computer Center hosting QuickBooks Basics class
Because there was a tremendous response to the QuickBooks Basics class scheduled for May 16-18 at the Potsdam Library's Computer Center, the class will be offered again from 5:30-7:55 p.m. May 30, 31 and June 1. This three-session class covers the basics of company setup, customer setup and billing, vendor setup and paying bills, overview of payroll setup, bank reconciliation and generating reports. The class fee of $75 covers all three sessions.
