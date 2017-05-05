Potsdam golfers outscore Gouverneur f...

Potsdam golfers outscore Gouverneur for first NAC win

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Potdam Central golf team earned a rain-soaked 219-277 decision over Gouverneur for its first win of the NAC Division I season on Friday at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. Nolan Towne anchored the scoring for the Sandstoners with a 41. Charlie Helenbrook and Kobe Phillips both carded rounds of 44 while Carson Regan and Ethan Phippen both finished at 45. Kenny Eurto posted a non-scoring 49. Playing exhibition rounds, Romano Sergi shot a 51 and Declan Dougan a 56. For the Wildcats, Cole Newvine was low man with a 46 followed by Dylan Bates with a 47, Dylann Farr with a 48, Wyatt Holmes with a 65 and Avery Hayden with a 71. Sullivan Rumble shot a non-scoring 75 while Dawson Miller finished with a 60 playing exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relationship 1 hr Faithful 1
tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13) Thu Citizen 13
Sexual harassment ?? Thu Wondering 1
News North Lawrence man pleads to attempted burglary... Wed Truth 3
News Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid... May 2 ODEN 2
who is th night manager at mcdonals May 2 mike 13
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... May 2 Family of Felons 10
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC