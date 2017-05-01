Potsdam golfers drop NAC opener to FA
The Potsdam Central golf team opened the 2017 NAC Division I season by dropping a 220-248 decision to Franklin Academy at the Malone Country Club on Monday. Sophomore Nolan Towne paced the Sandstoner cause with a 43. Charlie Helenbrook carded a 50 while Carson Regan and Kobe Phillips each posted rounds of 51 followed by Ken Eurto with a 53 and Ethan Phippen with a 53. Shooting exhibition, Romano Sergi had a 55 and seventh-grader Declan Dougan finished with a 56. Blake Pritchard had the low round of the day with a 40 to anchor the winning effort.
