Potsdam Food Co-op 3rd Thursday sampling features Better Beans

The Potsdam Food Co-op's 3rd Thursday Sampling will be held this month on May 18 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Featured will be Better Beans; ready-to-eat beans that are sold in the refrigerated section and packaged in easy-to-open BPA-free tubs that are also easy to reseal and freeze. These beans are made with non-GMO ingredients and are vegan.

