Potsdam Food Co-op 3rd Thursday sampling features Better Beans
The Potsdam Food Co-op's 3rd Thursday Sampling will be held this month on May 18 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Featured will be Better Beans; ready-to-eat beans that are sold in the refrigerated section and packaged in easy-to-open BPA-free tubs that are also easy to reseal and freeze. These beans are made with non-GMO ingredients and are vegan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|19 hr
|customer
|15
|Relationships
|Tue
|Stupid
|3
|Shawn wright
|Mon
|oogyu
|2
|Millyard estates
|Mon
|Jack white
|1
|Heather kirby
|Sun
|DontCare
|4
|Just wondering if there's a good place to meet ...
|Sun
|Newbie to area
|1
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Tiffshotjugs
|26
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC