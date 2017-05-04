Potsdam Chamber Spring Luncheon Thursday at Potsdam Town & Country Club
The Potsdam Chamber Spring Luncheon 2017 will be held Thursday, May 11, from noon-1:25 p.m. at the Potsdam Town & Country Club, 6194 State Highway 56. The organization will name the Business of the Year for 2017, as well as tout the year's Milestone Anniversary Businesses, including The UPS Store, Today's Hair & Day Spa, ONNY, NBT Bank, Jreck Subs, Pizza Hut, Reachout of SLC, SLC Arts, Sergi's, St. Lawrence Gas and Potsdam Lions.
