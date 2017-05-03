Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Town & Gown Committee launches beautification project
The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Town & Gown Committee has launched its Beautification project with its first program; bringing back the flower containers on the pole brackets around the village. The committee is looking for sponsors for this program and moving forward with future programs to amplify the attractiveness of Potsdam's public spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lawrence man pleads to attempted burglary...
|3 hr
|Sad to say
|2
|Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid...
|Tue
|ODEN
|2
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|Tue
|mike
|13
|North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr...
|Tue
|Family of Felons
|10
|impregnate
|Mon
|Fern
|3
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|Boob guy
|25
|Fun
|Apr 27
|Lucy Jordan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC