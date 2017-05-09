Potsdam Chamber launches beautification project
The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Town & Gown Committee has launched a beautification project in an effort to spruce up the village's public spaces. First on the committee's agenda is to install flower containers on the pole brackets around the village.
