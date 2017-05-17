Outpatient chemical dependency progra...

Outpatient chemical dependency program moves to downtown Potsdam

In an effort to set up for potential expansion, Canton-Potsdam Hospital's outpatient chemical dependency program has moved to a new location in downtown Potsdam. The program began seeing patients at its new location, 12 Elm St., on Monday.

