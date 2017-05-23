Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights suit by Nick Hillary, acquitted of murder
There are 27 comments on the The Post-Standard story from Sunday May 21, titled Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights suit by Nick Hillary, acquitted of murder. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
The Onondaga County district is among more than 40 public officials and agencies named in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a former Clarkson University soccer coach acquitted of murder charges. Onondaga County and its DA, William Fitzpatrick, were named in the lawsuit filed by Oral "Nick" Hillary, a former Clarkson University soccer coach previously accused of second-degree murder.
#1 Monday
Oral Nick Hillary definitely killed Garrett. I know for a fact that he did it because I was standing below the window along with my son and his girlfriend when Hillary climbed out the window, jumped onto a small roof and then jumped to the ground feet from me. We looked each other in the eye and then he got up off the ground and escaped towards Market Street. I was under that window before Garrett was murdered, while Garrett was being murdered and after Garrett was murdered!
#2 Monday
How did he get away with this then, because I'm assuming you told the police everything you just said here?!
#3 Monday
I sure did!
#4 Monday
The truth is stranger than fiction. In my wildest dreams, I couldn't make up what happened in this case! Garrett's killer is a free man and now he wants to get paid for doing it!
#5 Monday
Whats sad is he made a case for racism, saying we were just some Podunk town trying to make him look like a big bad guy all because of his skin color... when really... HE FRIGGEN DID IT. So sad... his poor mother. Ill never understand this case, and how he ever got away with it. They had him on camera watching the poor kid at the school, your eye witness... I mean... wtf else did they need!?!? Hopefully he pays for what he did to that poor boy, if not in this life, then forever in hell! Good for you though, for coming forward... I went to school with John C!:)
#6 Monday
I know!!! It makes me sick! The bastard should've just thanked the devil he got away with it... He sure does have his friends fooled... such a shame!
#7 Monday
Who is John C?
#8 Monday
Are you referring to my other son, Jonathan Carranza?
#9 Monday
The answer to your question is totally unrelated to Hillary's murder case!
#10 Monday
did you testify?
#11 Yesterday
No! My son Andrew did. The prosecution didn't want me cross-examined for reasons totally unrelated to the murder case. They would rather let a child-killer go free than have me open a can of worms!
#12 Yesterday
I have a clear conscience! I did everything I could to put this child-killer in prison where he belongs. The D.A.'s office knew my identification of Hillary was extremely credible because of who I am. I could positively identify him! That's why they are not looking for a suspect! Now, Hillary is going to be awarded millions of taxpayer dollars for killing this little boy! Who says crime doesn't pay?!!
#13 Yesterday
Yeah right this town is full of racist hillbillies you all wanted to see a black man as the guilty party when the one who should've been looked at wore blue
#14 Yesterday
And as far as that story at the top there is no way that's true if it was it would have been a open and shut case
#15 Yesterday
You don't really want me to comment on your ignorant, mindless response, do you? I'll let you know when and where the pity party is! We'll even make you the host! Put your real name on the post and stand behind your words!
#16 Yesterday
In a perfect world, it would have been an open and shut case!
#17 Yesterday
In a perfect world, without Danny Carranza as an eyewitness (someone else!) it would have been an open and shut case. Hillary would be in prison and this discussion wouldn't be happening!
#18 9 hrs ago
if all you say really happened why didn't they want you to testify? they were so hot to convict him they would have let your dog testify. i must say i agree with "ha yuk"........your story stinks
#19 7 hrs ago
On the face of it, my story does seem to stink! But that's because you're an average guy living an average life. Me, on the other hand, am not an average guy and definitely did not lead an average life! To know me is to wonder why I'm not dead, literally! All I can say is I have more friends than I do enemies. Because you are not identifying yourself, I will not explain myself. Think about this, though! If what I'm saying here is untrue, why haven't the police come knocking on my door and charging me with withholding information? Or giving false statements to the District Attorney and the Police?
#20 7 hrs ago
All I can say is, be patient! Don't make a snap judgement about the validity of what I'm saying. I am not sitting home making up stories because I'm bored. I certainly wouldn't use the murder of Garrett to lie and get people's attention! Oral Hillary murdered Garrett! When he escaped out that window, he landed no more than 20 feet in front of me. We stared each other in the face as he was getting up off the ground. I had no idea he had just killed a little boy. If I had known, my son and I would have tackled his sorry ass. He has to be wondering why I never appeared to testify against him!
