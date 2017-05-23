Onondaga DA among many named in civil...

Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights suit by Nick Hillary, acquitted of murder

There are 27 comments on the The Post-Standard story from Sunday May 21, titled Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights suit by Nick Hillary, acquitted of murder. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

The Onondaga County district is among more than 40 public officials and agencies named in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a former Clarkson University soccer coach acquitted of murder charges. Onondaga County and its DA, William Fitzpatrick, were named in the lawsuit filed by Oral "Nick" Hillary, a former Clarkson University soccer coach previously accused of second-degree murder.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#1 Monday
Oral Nick Hillary definitely killed Garrett. I know for a fact that he did it because I was standing below the window along with my son and his girlfriend when Hillary climbed out the window, jumped onto a small roof and then jumped to the ground feet from me. We looked each other in the eye and then he got up off the ground and escaped towards Market Street. I was under that window before Garrett was murdered, while Garrett was being murdered and after Garrett was murdered!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
He definitely did it

Syracuse, NY

#2 Monday
How did he get away with this then, because I'm assuming you told the police everything you just said here?!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#3 Monday
He definitely did it wrote:
How did he get away with this then, because I'm assuming you told the police everything you just said here?!
I sure did!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#4 Monday
He definitely did it wrote:
How did he get away with this then, because I'm assuming you told the police everything you just said here?!
The truth is stranger than fiction. In my wildest dreams, I couldn't make up what happened in this case! Garrett's killer is a free man and now he wants to get paid for doing it!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
He definitely did it

Syracuse, NY

#5 Monday
Whats sad is he made a case for racism, saying we were just some Podunk town trying to make him look like a big bad guy all because of his skin color... when really... HE FRIGGEN DID IT. So sad... his poor mother. Ill never understand this case, and how he ever got away with it. They had him on camera watching the poor kid at the school, your eye witness... I mean... wtf else did they need!?!? Hopefully he pays for what he did to that poor boy, if not in this life, then forever in hell! Good for you though, for coming forward... I went to school with John C!:)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
He definitely did it

Syracuse, NY

#6 Monday
I know!!! It makes me sick! The bastard should've just thanked the devil he got away with it... He sure does have his friends fooled... such a shame!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#7 Monday
He definitely did it wrote:
I know!!! It makes me sick! The bastard should've just thanked the devil he got away with it... He sure does have his friends fooled... such a shame!
Who is John C?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#8 Monday
Danny Carranza wrote:
<quoted text>

Who is John C?
Are you referring to my other son, Jonathan Carranza?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#9 Monday
He definitely did it wrote:
How did he get away with this then, because I'm assuming you told the police everything you just said here?!
The answer to your question is totally unrelated to Hillary's murder case!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
local yokel

Ogdensburg, NY

#10 Monday
Danny Carranza wrote:
Oral Nick Hillary definitely killed Garrett. I know for a fact that he did it because I was standing below the window along with my son and his girlfriend when Hillary climbed out the window, jumped onto a small roof and then jumped to the ground feet from me. We looked each other in the eye and then he got up off the ground and escaped towards Market Street. I was under that window before Garrett was murdered, while Garrett was being murdered and after Garrett was murdered!
did you testify?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#11 Yesterday
local yokel wrote:
<quoted text>

did you testify?
No! My son Andrew did. The prosecution didn't want me cross-examined for reasons totally unrelated to the murder case. They would rather let a child-killer go free than have me open a can of worms!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#12 Yesterday
Danny Carranza wrote:
<quoted text>
No! My son Andrew did. The prosecution didn't want me cross-examined for reasons totally unrelated to the murder case. They would rather let a child-killer go free than have me open a can of worms!
I have a clear conscience! I did everything I could to put this child-killer in prison where he belongs. The D.A.'s office knew my identification of Hillary was extremely credible because of who I am. I could positively identify him! That's why they are not looking for a suspect! Now, Hillary is going to be awarded millions of taxpayer dollars for killing this little boy! Who says crime doesn't pay?!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ha yuk

Colton, NY

#13 Yesterday
Yeah right this town is full of racist hillbillies you all wanted to see a black man as the guilty party when the one who should've been looked at wore blue
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ha yuk

Colton, NY

#14 Yesterday
And as far as that story at the top there is no way that's true if it was it would have been a open and shut case
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#15 Yesterday
ha yuk wrote:
Yeah right this town is full of racist hillbillies you all wanted to see a black man as the guilty party when the one who should've been looked at wore blue
You don't really want me to comment on your ignorant, mindless response, do you? I'll let you know when and where the pity party is! We'll even make you the host! Put your real name on the post and stand behind your words!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#16 Yesterday
ha yuk wrote:
And as far as that story at the top there is no way that's true if it was it would have been a open and shut case
In a perfect world, it would have been an open and shut case!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#17 Yesterday
Danny Carranza wrote:
<quoted text>

In a perfect world, it would have been an open and shut case!
In a perfect world, without Danny Carranza as an eyewitness (someone else!) it would have been an open and shut case. Hillary would be in prison and this discussion wouldn't be happening!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
local yokel

Ogdensburg, NY

#18 9 hrs ago
if all you say really happened why didn't they want you to testify? they were so hot to convict him they would have let your dog testify. i must say i agree with "ha yuk"........your story stinks
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#19 7 hrs ago
local yokel wrote:
if all you say really happened why didn't they want you to testify? they were so hot to convict him they would have let your dog testify. i must say i agree with "ha yuk"........your story stinks
On the face of it, my story does seem to stink! But that's because you're an average guy living an average life. Me, on the other hand, am not an average guy and definitely did not lead an average life! To know me is to wonder why I'm not dead, literally! All I can say is I have more friends than I do enemies. Because you are not identifying yourself, I will not explain myself. Think about this, though! If what I'm saying here is untrue, why haven't the police come knocking on my door and charging me with withholding information? Or giving false statements to the District Attorney and the Police?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Danny Carranza

Massena, NY

#20 7 hrs ago
local yokel wrote:
if all you say really happened why didn't they want you to testify? they were so hot to convict him they would have let your dog testify. i must say i agree with "ha yuk"........your story stinks
All I can say is, be patient! Don't make a snap judgement about the validity of what I'm saying. I am not sitting home making up stories because I'm bored. I certainly wouldn't use the murder of Garrett to lie and get people's attention! Oral Hillary murdered Garrett! When he escaped out that window, he landed no more than 20 feet in front of me. We stared each other in the face as he was getting up off the ground. I had no idea he had just killed a little boy. If I had known, my son and I would have tackled his sorry ass. He has to be wondering why I never appeared to testify against him!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
millyard apartments (Mar '14) 6 hr judge4u 16
Pot growing smell above sergis 8 hr Baloogieyellow1972 2
Men 14 hr Got you 1
Rob green 16 hr Scoobydoo 6
hookers in potsdam (Jan '14) Mon Guyinmassena211 82
Married May 19 Hey 1
Need affair May 19 Hey 6
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC