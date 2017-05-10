Norwood man gets prison for contempt
A Norwood man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court after he violated his 2016 probation sentence for his criminal contempt conviction. Anthony J. Fey Jr. , 49, of 2 Pleasant St., was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison following his April 11 admission to violating his April 11, 2015 sentence to five years of probation for his conviction of two counts of first-degree criminal contempt in a plea deal with the district attorney's office.
