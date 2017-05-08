Norval A. Bennett

Norval A. Bennett

Monday Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Brasher Falls- Our community mourns the passing of Mr. Norval A. Bennett, 93, who peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday May 4, 2017 with his son Gary at his side. Norval was born in Raymondville, on July 24, 1923 to the late Leo F. and Helen M. Bennett.

