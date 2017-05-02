North Lawrence man pleads to attempted burglary before trial
A North Lawrence man accepted a plea deal that will put him in prison on the day his St. Lawrence County Court trial was scheduled to begin. Ervin E. Francis, III, 43, of 15 Grove St., pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary, the lesser included first count of the Nov. 10 indictment charging him with two counts each of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid...
|1 hr
|WTF ?!?!
|1
|impregnate
|18 hr
|Fern
|3
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|Sun
|wantinher
|12
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|Boob guy
|25
|Fun
|Apr 27
|Lucy Jordan
|9
|Sexual relations with a minor
|Apr 27
|Lucy Jordan
|8
|tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13)
|Apr 26
|Question
|12
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC