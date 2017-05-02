North Lawrence man pleads to attempted burglary before trial

A North Lawrence man accepted a plea deal that will put him in prison on the day his St. Lawrence County Court trial was scheduled to begin. Ervin E. Francis, III, 43, of 15 Grove St., pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary, the lesser included first count of the Nov. 10 indictment charging him with two counts each of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.