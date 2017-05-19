Nick Hillary Sues Prosecutors, Investigators Involved in Murder Case
The North Country man acquitted in the murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips has now filed suit against several parties involved in the case against him. Among those named in the suit are St. Lawrence County District Attorney Mary Rain, Onondaga County DA William Fitzpatrick, who helped prosecute the case, the New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, as well as the sheriff and a deputy, the village of Potsdam, the Potsdam Police Department and its former chief.
