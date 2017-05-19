Nick Hillary Sues Prosecutors, Invest...

Nick Hillary Sues Prosecutors, Investigators Involved in Murder Case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Your News Now

The North Country man acquitted in the murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips has now filed suit against several parties involved in the case against him. Among those named in the suit are St. Lawrence County District Attorney Mary Rain, Onondaga County DA William Fitzpatrick, who helped prosecute the case, the New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, as well as the sheriff and a deputy, the village of Potsdam, the Potsdam Police Department and its former chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... 8 hr Danny Carranza 17
hookers in potsdam (Jan '14) 10 hr Guyinmassena211 82
Married May 19 Hey 1
Need affair May 19 Hey 6
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) May 18 LMAO 30
Any hot college girls want to make quick money May 18 Guyinmaasena 1
Can any milfs give me some head? May 18 Guyinmaasena 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,681 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC