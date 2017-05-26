New north country cycling guide released

Cyclists who enjoy exploring the countryside between the St. Lawrence River and the Adirondack Mountains may be enthusiastic about a new guide to the region, published in electronic form by the Adirondack Mountain Club as Cycling Routes of the St. Lawrence River Valley and Northern Adirondacks. Two cycling trip leaders in the ADK Laurentian Chapter, Tom Ortmeyer of Potsdam and John Barron of Ottawa, have incorporated experience gained over a number of years of leading trips on both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the St. Lawrence into a guidebook that will appeal to cyclists of all levels of fitness and ability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.