New north country cycling guide released

New north country cycling guide released

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Cyclists who enjoy exploring the countryside between the St. Lawrence River and the Adirondack Mountains may be enthusiastic about a new guide to the region, published in electronic form by the Adirondack Mountain Club as Cycling Routes of the St. Lawrence River Valley and Northern Adirondacks. Two cycling trip leaders in the ADK Laurentian Chapter, Tom Ortmeyer of Potsdam and John Barron of Ottawa, have incorporated experience gained over a number of years of leading trips on both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the St. Lawrence into a guidebook that will appeal to cyclists of all levels of fitness and ability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... 7 hr local yokel 59
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group 10 hr Bookchinista 2
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... Thu judge2u 3
Megan from Walmart (Oct '16) Wed Megan 9
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam May 31 VictorOrians 1
Bump and grind May 28 suggestion 2
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam May 25 VictorOrians 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC