New north country cycling guide released
Cyclists who enjoy exploring the countryside between the St. Lawrence River and the Adirondack Mountains may be enthusiastic about a new guide to the region, published in electronic form by the Adirondack Mountain Club as Cycling Routes of the St. Lawrence River Valley and Northern Adirondacks. Two cycling trip leaders in the ADK Laurentian Chapter, Tom Ortmeyer of Potsdam and John Barron of Ottawa, have incorporated experience gained over a number of years of leading trips on both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the St. Lawrence into a guidebook that will appeal to cyclists of all levels of fitness and ability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su...
|7 hr
|local yokel
|59
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|10 hr
|Bookchinista
|2
|$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ...
|Thu
|judge2u
|3
|Megan from Walmart (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Megan
|9
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam
|May 31
|VictorOrians
|1
|Bump and grind
|May 28
|suggestion
|2
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam
|May 25
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC