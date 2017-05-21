New Italian restaurant opening soon i...

New Italian restaurant opening soon in downtown Canton

Paolo Magro of Saranac Lake has a passion for cooking and he's looking forward to sharing his love of Italian food with the community. For the past several months, Mr. Magro has been renovating the former Blackbird Cafe, a downtown building at 107 Main St. that will reopen as Little Italy Pizzeria.

