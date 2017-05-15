N-N golfers improve to 5-0; Massena, ...

N-N golfers improve to 5-0; Massena, Potsdam fall short

Monday May 15

Norwood-Norfolk Central remained unbeaten in the Division II standings with a win at home over Colton-Pierrepont while Massena Central and Potsdam Central both came up short to their Division I rivals in NAC golf meets held on Monday. At the Raquette River Golf and Country Club, both teams enjoyed their best outings of the spring as the host Flyers improved to 5-0 heading into a key mid-season home-and-home series against undefeated Canton Central over the next two days.

