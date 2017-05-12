N-N golfers down C-F in home debut; Potsdam falls to FA
Norwood-Norfolk Central turned back Division II rival Clifton-Fine while Potsdam Central dropped a Division I meet to Franklin Academy in NAC golf encounters on Friday. N-N 211, C-F 224: Making their home debut at the Raquette River Golf and Country Club, the Flyers were led by Brandon Palmer, who fired a three-under par 33 that included birdies on the first, fourth, sixth and eighth holes along with a disappointing bogey on the ninth.
