Motorists charged with DWI
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged Andrew R. Brown, 26, of 26117 Jewett Place, LeRay, with first-degree DWI, aggravated DWI and operating a motor vehicle without headlights at 4:28 a.m. May 7 along Factory Street in Watertown. Deputies said Mr. Brown was stopped for driving without turning his headlights on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|FUNNY
|27
|Relationships
|8 hr
|seriously
|9
|Rob green
|Sat
|Time to stop
|5
|Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13)
|Sat
|Iga
|28
|Millyard estates
|Fri
|jessie james
|7
|frankie york starting rumours
|May 12
|Bleh
|2
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|May 11
|lol
|88
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC