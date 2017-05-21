Motorists charged with DWI

Matthew K. Normandin, 21, of Potsdam, was charged with aggravated DWI after Potsdam village police allegedly observed him throwing trash out his car window at 1:16 a.m. Saturday. He was stopped on Pierrepont Avenue and taken to the Potsdam police station, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent.

