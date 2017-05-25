Meditation workshop set

Meditation workshop set

Local Living Venture will present a mindful meditation workshop with Joya Blondel from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Potsdam Town Hall Community Room, 18 Elm St., Potsdam. Ms. Blondel teaches mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist monk from Vietnam and today's best known Buddhist teacher after the Dalai Lama.

