Massena, Salmon River girls net home lacrosse wins

Tuesday May 9

Massena Central turned back Potsdam Central 10-5 and Salmon River pulled away to a 20-12 win over Heuvelton in NAC varsity girls lacrosse action on Tuesday. Massena 10, Potsdam 5: At Mike Nicholas Field, the Lady Raiders worked their way to a 6-1 halftime lead and never looked back.

