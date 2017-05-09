Massena, Salmon River girls net home lacrosse wins

Massena Central turned back Potsdam Central 10-5 and Salmon River pulled away to a 20-12 win over Heuvelton in NAC varsity girls lacrosse action on Tuesday. Massena 10, Potsdam 5: At Mike Nicholas Field, the Lady Raiders worked their way to a 6-1 halftime lead and never looked back.

